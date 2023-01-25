WWE discusses some history-making pitches for The Women’s Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE Royal Rumble is only a few days away, and fans are excited about the premium live event under the new regime. Several superstars and matches have already been announced for the live event. According to a new report, WWE made some history-making pitches for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

In 2018, WWE made history when they announced the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match. Over the past five years, a handful of women have won gimmick matches and gone on to win the championship of their choosing at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, last year's event disappointed fans due to its poor bookings and predictable winners in the form of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. According to a new report from Xero, WWE made some pitches where they would either recreate Royal Rumble 1994 or have one superstar win the rumble twice. Check it out:

Xero News @NewsXero A pitch made for the Women's Royal Rumble match included



1) the first Woman to win 2 Royal Rumble matches



2) Two Women both go over the top rope - joint winners



Now, as of TODAY - nothing is confirmed, but these are pitches. A pitch made for the Women's Royal Rumble match included1) the first Woman to win 2 Royal Rumble matches2) Two Women both go over the top rope - joint winnersNow, as of TODAY - nothing is confirmed, but these are pitches.

In 1994, Bret Hart and Lex Luger went over the top rope and landed at the same time, which led to the two becoming co-winners of the match. The two superstars got their opportunity at WrestleMania X, but Hart walked out with the World Championship.

WWE RAW Women's Championship will be defended at Roya Rumble 2023

In 2022 Bianca Belair redeemed herself at WrestleMania 38 when she defeated Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. As of writing, she has crossed over 280 days as the red brand's champion.

Last year, she began feuding with Alexa Bliss after Bliss became the new number-one contender for the title. Earlier this month, a match took place between the two, but it ended in disqualification.

Bliss has recently been heading back towards the dark side, slowly turning into Evil Alexa after her encounter with Uncle Howdy. Following Bliss' assault on the champion, the two were booked for a match at the Rumble.

The EST is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship for the second time against Alexa Bliss in less than a month. It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair can get the job done and head to Mania.

Do you think Bianca Belair will cross one year as RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes