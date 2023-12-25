WWE discussing splitting the Tag Team titles in the coming year - Reports

WWE is currently on a break as superstars are celebrating holidays with their loved ones before the New Year edition of its weekly shows. A new report suggests that there are plans to split the tag team titles in the coming year.

In 2022, WWE decided to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships when The Usos defeated RK-Bro. However, fans were not behind the idea of one title under the new leadership, which heavily featured tag teams and factions on both brands.

The company is currently on a break and will return with a bang in the first week of January 2024. According to a recent report from BWE on X, there are discussions in the company about splitting the titles during the build to WrestleMania 40.

"suggestions for tag splits during WM build"

BWE has provided leaks and spoilers in the past, and it seems like The Judgment Day will either be losing the titles for the potential split or the management will introduce new titles in the coming year.

The Judgment Day recently defended their titles on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has dominated Monday Night RAW and the tag team division across both brands as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Earlier this year, they rose to the top after winning the titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback 2023.

Later, they lost the championship to the makeshift team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023, only to win it back two weeks later on Monday Night RAW. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have also defended the titles on Friday Night SmackDown against The Street Profits.

Over the past few weeks, the duo feuded with The Creed Brothers on the red brand. After winning a Tag Team Turmoil match, the Creeds became the number one contenders for the titles. They had a stellar match on WWE RAW but couldn't come out with the victory.

Do you want to see two sets of tag titles on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

