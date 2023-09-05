WWE seemingly dropped major hint about Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in on RAW 

The Judgment Day was on hand this week on WWE RAW to celebrate their respective wins from Payback. The stable was interrupted as they tried to celebrate Finn Balor becoming a Grand Slam Champion, and it was by JD McDonagh.

JD and Damian Priest have been at odds for several weeks, but the Irish star offered an olive branch this week when he handed Priest a new briefcase that had "Señor Money in the Bank" written on it.

Expand Tweet

This could be seen as a huge hint regarding Priest's potential cash-in since WWE wouldn't have invested time and money in making a prop that wasn't going to be used for very long. With his new custom briefcase, it seems likely that Priest won't cash in his contract for a while.

Priest's Payback win means that he will now be focused on the Tag Team Championships alongside Finn Balor, which could take his focus away from cashing in his contract. The Judgment Day all hold championship gold on RAW at the moment, so his contract could now become an afterthought.

Do you think Damian Priest will cash in his contract on Seth Rollins before the end of the year? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below...

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena