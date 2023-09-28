WWE drops major hint that Becky Lynch could be losing the NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy

Becky Lynch takes on Tiffany Stratton this weekend at WWE NXT No Mercy in a rematch after Lynch was able to dethrone the Champion a few weeks ago.

Lynch has promised to use the spotlight she has been handed to push underutilized women to the top of the division, but it appears that her time on top could be cut short.

Earlier today, NXT Deadline was officially announced and will take place on December 9th. This will be NXT's final event of the year and Stratton is featured on the poster along with Lyra Valkyria, but not Becky Lynch.

Tiffany Stratton is on the poster for NXT Deadline and not Lynch

Given that the show takes place in around three months' time, and Becky Lynch has been a ratings hit for NXT, why would she not be featured on the poster? Could this be a hint that Stratton could be set to take back the Women's Championship at No Mercy on Saturday night?

Becky Lynch recently commented on Jade Cargill's WWE arrival

Jade Cargill's WWE arrival has been the biggest news of the week and it appears that even Becky Lynch has shared her thoughts on the signing of the former Champion.

Lynch recently spoke to The New York Post where she shared what appeared to be a backhanded compliment.

“I watch all the products. I think it’s great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She’s a star. It’s more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their asses.”

