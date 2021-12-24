WWE makes several edits to match labeled as 'Worst of the year' featuring NXT's Sarray - Reports

Sarray made her in-ring return after a month's hiatus and produced quite the dull match with her opponent Lash Legend.

205 Live has not been doing well for a while now and has slipped from its place of relevancy showcasing incredible bouts to now giving run-of-the-mill matches. But one of the worst contests on the show occurred last week when NXT superstar Sarray took on Lash Legend.

Most fans probably didn't even see the atrocity of a match but those who did have already labeled it as the "worst match of the year." Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that people in and out of the company have been talking about the poor performance of the Sarray vs Legend match.

Meltzer noted that sources inside the company have said that it was one of the most edited matches by WWE in quite a while. Some stated that it had been cut down to "the highlights." The match was trimmed to a mere three minutes, but was still likely the worst on a WWE broadcast this year.

While Sarray did try to carry the match as best she could, it was fairly evident that her opponent Lash Legend was much less experienced. The bout was sluggish from the start with Lash not connecting enough to show her power.

The match ended with Lash failing to kick out from a reverse rollup pin from Sarray. A closing angle saw Lash hitting Sarray with a boot and a facebuster variation, which could be setting something up for down the line between the two WWE superstars.

Sarray and Lash Legend Wrestling Background

Lash Legend made her in-ring debut at 205 Live against Amari Miller proving herself by winning in a quick squash.

Lash Legend is a former Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player. and that athletic background helped her get signed by WWE. Her stint in the WNBA, although short-lived, also adds up when you factor in her experience playing college basketball prior to that.

Sarray formerly known as Sareee is a Japanese professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. She performs with WWE's third brand, NXT, and was trained by the legendary Kyoko Inoue making her wrestling debut at the mere age of 15.

