WWE employees "shellshocked" by company's latest decision - Reports

WWE made another string of releases this past week, this time releasing several backstage personnel. The company's move to layoff staff has reportedly left several of its employees "shellshocked".

In the last few days, WWE has sacked employees in the production and digital departments, as well as a few other departments of the company.

As per PWInsider, employees who were let go as well as those that weren't are "shellshocked" by the company's decision. The biggest impact of the latest firings was felt by the Advanced Media Group, which is among those involved in running the WWE Network. The report states that the "Advanced Media Group was all but destroyed today". Here's an excerpt from the report:

"As you can imagine, there are a lot of shellshocked employees, both those who exited today and those who remain, knowing they will have more responsibilities to deal with daily. The Advanced Media Group was all but destroyed today, which has left a lot of people who worked to build that division heartbroken, as you can imagine."

WWE is reportedly going to merge several divisions, which was confirmed by Fightful. They have reported that the company has decided to combine the Advanced Media Group and television department, which has resulted in some of these firings. WWE is reportedly confident that they can work well even with a small number of employees.

WWE's latest string of releases

Adnan Virk and WWE have parted ways, and the company made several staff cuts today.@Kevkellam and @jose_g_official will be LIVE at 6:05 PM EST to discuss all that and more. 👇https://t.co/W47oWYL6bq pic.twitter.com/WV5qNq1kXk — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 25, 2021

WWE let go of employees part of the digital, WWE Network, and production departments. Executive Vice President of Advanced Media Group, Jaylar Donlan, Senior Vice President of Production, Brian Pellegatto, Content Director, James Wortman, Media & Metadata Operations manager, Adam Kirshner, were all let go by the company.

Deadline also revealed that some employees of WWE Studios were also fired, while PWInsider reported that several employees in their international offices were released as well.

Remaining employees of the former advanced media group will be working under EP & Chief of Global TV Kevin Dunn.



Vince McMahon sent out an email to employees in the afternoon indicating lay-offs were done for now. There's a meeting tomorrow for all employees. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 25, 2021

We will keep you up to date as we get more information.