WWE employees stranded enroute to Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Night of Champions, appears to be in serious jeopardy amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Several employees of the Stamford-based company are reportedly stuck in Qatar.

Ad

According to Bryan Alvarez of f4wonline, many production employees of the company were stuck at the Qatar airport after the country closed its airspace following the recent military escalations between Iran and the United States. Members of the production staff had reportedly flown in early for the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The rising tensions in the region escalated further after the United States of America reportedly bombed several nuclear sites in Iran. Earlier today, Iran launched a missile attack of their own on a U.S. military base in Qatar, leading to Qatar closing its airspace to ensure the safety of the civilians.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

WWE is all geared up for the go-home edition of RAW ahead of Night of Champions

Several top stars from the company are scheduled to travel to Riyadh for Night of Champions, slated for this Saturday. In addition to the premium live event, the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown is also set to take place at the Kingdom Arena. However, before the PLE, WWE returns to the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, for Monday Night RAW.

Ad

In one of the most anticipated clashes of the year, Cody Rhodes is slated to wrestle Jey Uso tonight on RAW in the semifinal of the King of the Ring Tournament. The winner will face Randy Orton in the final. Similarly, Roxanne Perez and Jade Cargill will lock horns for the opportunity to fight Asuka for the crown at the upcoming PLE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to an earlier report from Fightful, the global juggernaut was closely monitoring the situation. The wrestling promotion was confident that things would go as planned. However, the future of the upcoming premium live event appears to be in real jeopardy following the recent developments.

It will be interesting to see how WWE and TKO handle the entire situation surrounding the upcoming premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!