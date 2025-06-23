WWE employees stranded enroute to Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Night of Champions, appears to be in serious jeopardy amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Several employees of the Stamford-based company are reportedly stuck in Qatar.
According to Bryan Alvarez of f4wonline, many production employees of the company were stuck at the Qatar airport after the country closed its airspace following the recent military escalations between Iran and the United States. Members of the production staff had reportedly flown in early for the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
The rising tensions in the region escalated further after the United States of America reportedly bombed several nuclear sites in Iran. Earlier today, Iran launched a missile attack of their own on a U.S. military base in Qatar, leading to Qatar closing its airspace to ensure the safety of the civilians.
WWE is all geared up for the go-home edition of RAW ahead of Night of Champions
Several top stars from the company are scheduled to travel to Riyadh for Night of Champions, slated for this Saturday. In addition to the premium live event, the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown is also set to take place at the Kingdom Arena. However, before the PLE, WWE returns to the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, for Monday Night RAW.
In one of the most anticipated clashes of the year, Cody Rhodes is slated to wrestle Jey Uso tonight on RAW in the semifinal of the King of the Ring Tournament. The winner will face Randy Orton in the final. Similarly, Roxanne Perez and Jade Cargill will lock horns for the opportunity to fight Asuka for the crown at the upcoming PLE.
According to an earlier report from Fightful, the global juggernaut was closely monitoring the situation. The wrestling promotion was confident that things would go as planned. However, the future of the upcoming premium live event appears to be in real jeopardy following the recent developments.
It will be interesting to see how WWE and TKO handle the entire situation surrounding the upcoming premium live event.
