WWE expected to make more budget-cutting releases - reports 

The WWE merger took place earlier this year and saw the company be forced to fire 100s of employees in an effort to make budget cuts.

This includes names from backstage, corporate, superstars and even some well-known officials, but it seems that these cuts may not be over.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the company could be forced to make more cuts in the near future as they look to eliminate expenses and save around $100 million.

“The company noted that there will be a great decrease in expenses in eliminating jobs in IT, marketing, finance, human resources and legal when it comes to overlapping personnel in UFC and WWE who can do those jobs for both companies. They expect to save $50 million to $100 million, and the figure was said to be expected to be the high end of this range, with 75 percent of the savings being on the books for 2024.” Via Ringsidenews.

It is worth noting that superstars were not named as one of the areas that the company could be looking to cut, since they have recently brought in several new names and their roster was already cut just two months ago.

WWE released a number of popular names back in September

WWE released many stars back in September including the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, Emma, Riddick Moss, and a number of other high-profile names.

Despite the merger, the company still turned a profit for the latest quarter, but it seems that there is now a plan in place to cut their costs down even more.

Vince McMahon recently sold 8.4 million shares which were believed to be worth around $713 million.

