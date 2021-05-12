WWE eyeing surprise location for SummerSlam 2021 - Reports

WWE is focusing on WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday, but backstage, plans for SummerSlam are already in the works. The company is still deciding on a venue for the pay-per-view, and Las Vegas has popped up as an option.

As per Fightful Select, WWE is discussing several cities and locations for SummerSlam, but Las Vegas is the one city leading the race. Allegiant Stadium could be a possible venue for the pay-per-view. But WrestlingNews claim the only problem would be the roof of the stadium not opening.

The Fightful report falls in line with what WrestleVotes tweeted last week. They too claimed that several locations were being discussed by WWE, but one venue had better odds. WrestleVotes' tweet read:

"WWE is looking to have SummerSlam be the official kickoff as a "return to touring." With that said, if things work out a certain way, the PPV might be even earlier than usual this year. I've heard 3 to 4 locations are on the table, with 1 having better odds than the others."

On the other hand, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Madison Square Garden in New York as a possible venue for SummerSlam earlier this week.

"I've heard Madison Square Garden," Meltzer stated. "Oh, I shouldn't have said that…It may not be, but it's under consideration. It's not like it's been announced or anything."

When is WWE SummerSlam 2021?

WWE is yet to confirm a date for this year's SummerSlam event. However, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the company plans to have the pay-per-view on Sunday, August 22.

A major topic last night backstage at RAW was the packed house over the weekend at the UFC PPV. While not many superstars are advocating for 100% capacity, nearly everyone feels as tho live crowds could return in some form at this time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 27, 2021

WWE also plans to start touring during the second half of the year, and reports suggest SummerSlam could be kicking things off for the same. The company is keen to have live fans back in the arenas soon and get things back to normal.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest information regarding the location and date of this year's WWE SummerSlam show.