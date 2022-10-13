"At this rate Triple H is gonna bring back the f*****g Spirit Squad!" - Fans react to reports of returning WWE Superstar

Recent reports have suggested that WWE and its new Chief Content Officer, Triple H, may be looking to bring Chelsea Green back to WWE.

Green wrestled for the company for three years between 2018 to 2021, and whilst she is an incredibly talented performer, the 31-year-old's time in WWE was plagued by injuries and poor booking.

Since her release from the company in April 2021, Green's stock has risen greatly as she has become one of the most entertaining stars on the independent wrestling scene.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell. I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell.

Following a report made by Wrestle Votes yesterday, the WWE Universe has taken to social media to have their say regarding the possible return of Chelsea Green.

💀AJW💀 @AJWRichman @WrestleVotes What on earth would she do for the women's division. @WrestleVotes What on earth would she do for the women's division. https://t.co/j3rtDMl5tv



"At this rate Triple H is gonna bring back the f**king Spirit Squad."



A-TOWN 👎 @Beast96304195 @Cultaholic Stop signing more stars just like aew what is wrong with triple H @Cultaholic Stop signing more stars just like aew what is wrong with triple H

El English Vato @englishinaz @WrestleVotes Please god no....she isn't good. Ans without Cardona she's even worse. Now if Cardona were to come back...then I would be ok with it. @WrestleVotes Please god no....she isn't good. Ans without Cardona she's even worse. Now if Cardona were to come back...then I would be ok with it.

Xanthus @xang767 @Cultaholic To the people complaining, the womans roster is thin. You have two world championships and a tag division. It’s far from a bloated roster when you look at it like that. @Cultaholic To the people complaining, the womans roster is thin. You have two world championships and a tag division. It’s far from a bloated roster when you look at it like that.

Vincent "Heartbreak" Tucker @IamHeartbreak_



The NXT women's roster was stacked during her NXT run and her maimn roster run was snake bit by injuries.



Let's she what she can do this time around. @WrestleVotes Love her as a talent, her stock has risen.The NXT women's roster was stacked during her NXT run and her maimn roster run was snake bit by injuries.Let's she what she can do this time around. @WrestleVotes Love her as a talent, her stock has risen. The NXT women's roster was stacked during her NXT run and her maimn roster run was snake bit by injuries. Let's she what she can do this time around. https://t.co/xZzq65kLXa

TheMutation @the_mutation @Cultaholic I would hope there is an out clause on that contract because she seemed to be cursed on the Main Roster and slightly in NXT. @Cultaholic I would hope there is an out clause on that contract because she seemed to be cursed on the Main Roster and slightly in NXT.

PartsUnknown @PartsUnknownUSA

6 matches a ppv .... Why are so many needed? @Cultaholic Usually you don't go shopping at the trash heap and bring that stuff home HHH. Smh how many more WWE rejects is he gonna sign?6 matches a ppv .... Why are so many needed? @Cultaholic Usually you don't go shopping at the trash heap and bring that stuff home HHH. Smh how many more WWE rejects is he gonna sign?6 matches a ppv .... Why are so many needed?

Since Triple H took charge of WWE creative in late July 2022, fans have seen the return of many released superstars, such as Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Braun Strowman.

Chelsea Green's husband on if he would answer a call from Triple H

The 31-year-old star is married to former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder), and much like his better half, he too has been able to increase his star power since leaving the company.

During a recent interview with Metro, Matt Cardona was asked if he would be open to returning to WWE, now that The King of Kings is in charge.

"I'm not trying to get back to WWE," Cardona said. "But I'd lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden – of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 – that's the area code for Stamford, Connecticut – of course I'd pick up. But right now, I'm focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible." [H/T Metro]

2022 has been a stellar year for the Long Island native, with him capturing the historic NWA World title, he was also listed at number 13 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 500 performers of the year.

Would you like to see Triple H bring both Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green back to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

