"At this rate Triple H is gonna bring back the f*****g Spirit Squad!" - Fans react to reports of returning WWE Superstar

Recent reports have suggested that WWE and its new Chief Content Officer, Triple H, may be looking to bring Chelsea Green back to WWE.
Green wrestled for the company for three years between 2018 to 2021, and whilst she is an incredibly talented performer, the 31-year-old's time in WWE was plagued by injuries and poor booking.
Since her release from the company in April 2021, Green's stock has risen greatly as she has become one of the most entertaining stars on the independent wrestling scene.
Following a report made by Wrestle Votes yesterday, the WWE Universe has taken to social media to have their say regarding the possible return of Chelsea Green.
A fan wrote:
"At this rate Triple H is gonna bring back the f**king Spirit Squad."
Check out the tweet here.
Since Triple H took charge of WWE creative in late July 2022, fans have seen the return of many released superstars, such as Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Braun Strowman.
Chelsea Green's husband on if he would answer a call from Triple H
The 31-year-old star is married to former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder), and much like his better half, he too has been able to increase his star power since leaving the company.
During a recent interview with Metro, Matt Cardona was asked if he would be open to returning to WWE, now that The King of Kings is in charge.
"I'm not trying to get back to WWE," Cardona said. "But I'd lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden – of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 – that's the area code for Stamford, Connecticut – of course I'd pick up. But right now, I'm focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible." [H/T Metro]
2022 has been a stellar year for the Long Island native, with him capturing the historic NWA World title, he was also listed at number 13 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 500 performers of the year.
