WWE files interesting new trademark - reports

It sounds like WWE might be adding another show to their schedule in 2023.

World Wrestling Entertainment is always looking for new shows to expand its weekly programming slate, and it appears the company might have found its next one.

Earlier this month, the company filed for a trademark for "WWE Superstars of Tomorrow." According to the USPTO, this is the description of World Wrestling Entertainment's trademark for Superstars of Tomorrow:

Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

What is WWE Superstars of Tomorrow scheduled to be?

As for what WWE Superstars of Tomorrow could possibly be, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shines some light on this, stating:

"[The trademark] is likely related to its new reality series following the people at the recent training camp in Los Angeles who they have signed to new deal."

The company is no stranger to reality television, beginning with Tough Enough all the way back in 2001.

Since then, the company has aired a variety of other reality shows, such as Total Divas and Miz and Mrs. The behind-the-scenes shows have proven to be very successful for the company.

