WWE files trademark for new tag team - Reports

WWE has been building tag teams and factions on all three brands in recent months. A newly formed tag team earned a new name on the recent edition of SmackDown, leading to the Stamford-based company filing a trademark for their name.

The latest edition of SmackDown hosted several big matches and segments. It also saw Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate expressing that all that was left for them was to slap The Judgment Day and walk out of the Elimination Chamber: Perth as the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Following their victory over DIY, Dunne and Bate spoke about how they needed a new tag team name. They settled for the New Catch Republic, following which WWE filed a trademark for their name.

Fightful Select reported that the Stamford-based company had filed a new trademark for the New Catch Republic following SmackDown. The report noted the following:

"NEW CATCH REPUBLIC trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service."

Tyler Bate had pitched the new name to Pete Dunne, and the latter agreed to it in his unique way. The two men will face The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth later this week.

WWE will miss out on a few top names at Elimination Chamber: Perth

The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Rhea Ripley will also defend her Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax at the event in Perth, Australia.

The 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match will be held to determine the next challenger for Mami's title at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match will disclose the challenger for Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

WWE fans will not see Roman Reigns, Gunther, and a few other big names at the show. However, the contests will likely help elevate the premium live event.

