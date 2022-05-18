WWE files trademark for the term "Bloody Brutes"

The latest reports state that WWE has filed a new trademark for the term "Bloody Brutes."

The name, which could be for a faction or tag team, was filed under the category "entertainment services," according to the USPTO.

Details of the copyright filing are as follows:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

Who could the WWE's latest trademark, "Bloody Brutes," be?

Speculation has been rife since World Wrestling Entertainment filed for the latest trademark.

Some fans suspect that it might be the name given to the faction formed by Sheamus, Butch (Pete Dunne), and Ridge Holland on Friday Night SmackDown. Others suggested that it could be a rebranding of the British tag team Grizzled Young Veterans comprising of James Drake and Zack Gibson.

The name, however, could be a for a new entity entirely, so it will be interesting to see where the term pops up on WWE TV in the near future.

What do you think about the latest trademark filing? Who do you think the Bloody Brutes will be? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Debottam Saha