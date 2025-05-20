WWE to finally launch new brand - Reports

In recent years, the WWE Universe has accepted NXT as the company's official third brand, along with RAW and SmackDown. As the company expands in the Endeavor era, officials are focused on massive growth, and now there are new details on a delayed plan that may be happening after all.

The WWE NXT UK brand launched in December 2016 and later went on hiatus in September 2022 following the Worlds Collide III event. At the time, it was revealed that the brand would relaunch as NXT Europe in 2023, but the expansion was delayed indefinitely due to the Endeavor acquisition.

World Wrestling Entertainment's new NXT Europe brand is once again a topic of discussion within the company. PWInsider adds that behind-the-scenes talk has officials making serious preparations for the launch of the new brand.

Sources noted that renewed talk on the NXT Europe brand is fueled by officials' focus on recruiting new international talents. While no date has been set for the NXT Europe launch, word is that they could be ready by late 2025.

Officials have led recent European talent recruitment efforts, including tryouts on the Road to WrestleMania in Europe in March. The NXT Europe launch is poised to be a big part of the promotion's global expansion in the Endeavor era.

WWE NXT Battleground updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment's third annual NXT Battleground event will take place on Sunday, May 25, at Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. Below is the updated lineup:

Tony D'Angelo vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams NXT Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne

The Memorial Day Weekend Takeover of Tampa, FL, will begin the day before with Saturday Night's Main Event 39. RAW will air that Monday, and NXT TV the day after, all from the same venue.

