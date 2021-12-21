WWE reportedly focusing on "looks" for new female recruits

WWE is reportedly adopting different approaches for new male and female Performance Center recruits. The company recently launched its Next In Line program to provide a clear pathway for collegiate athletes to make the jump to WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is prioritizing looks for new female signings and size for men. Meltzer added that the company will continue to hire wrestlers from the independent scene, provided they meet the aforementioned requirements.

“The idea for women and guys is different. For guys, they’re wanting bigger athletes. For women, it’s looks, or if you have something unique to offer. Even on the indie thing, if someone’s like, really super on the indies, it’s not like WWE won’t hire them, but they’re not looking at the 5’9” guys or the 5’7” guys anymore. But if you come from the Indies but you’re 6’3”, yeah, they’ll look at you, and if you’re a woman and you’re ‘good looking’, you know, whatever," said Meltzer. (H/T WhatCulture)

WWE recently signed many college athletes as part of the NIL program. Among them are The Cavinder Twins, Gable Steveson and Lexi Gordon. Steveson, who signed with the company in September, was drafted to Monday Night RAW during this year's WWE Draft.

Bianca Belair says she's excited about WWE's new NIL program

Bianca Belair is one of the top female superstars in WWE right now. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was a prospect in athletics prior to pursuing a career in sports entertainment.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Belair said she hopes she can be a good representation of what these athletes can bring to the table.

“I do think it’s amazing. There’s a lot of collegiate athletes that are getting this opportunity and opportunity you know getting a head start and I have to say, being a collegiate athlete. I hope that I’m a representation and I’ve proved that it can work. I’m not the only one in WWE that’s a collegiate athlete being successful right now. You know, we have that grit, we’re coachable, we know how to work hard, we know how to have downfalls but still be able to bounce back. So I’m really excited about this program,” she added. (H/T Fightful)

Also Read Article Continues below

Bianca Belair has had an incredible run in WWE this year. Her amazing journey culminated in her main eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 when she took on Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku