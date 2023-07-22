WWE was forced to make changes to SmackDown for medical issues this week - Reports

There were several changes made this week before WWE SmackDown, but for once it appears that it had nothing to do with Vince McMahon. According to reports, medical reasons were behind the changes this week.

This week, IYO Sky was supposed to face Zelina Vega on SmackDown, according to the early plans for the night. However, it was Charlotte Flair who faced SKY instead. It's not clear if this was one of the changes that were mentioned.

Asuka attacked after the match as well, leading into their Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam, with the two competing against Bianca Belair for the women's championship.

PWInsider reported on the changes being made to scheduled plans on SmackDown this week. According to the original report, there were several talents pulled from the show because of medical reasons.

The unconfirmed rumor that is currently being heard is that there were some stars who tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with someone who was COVID positive.

At this time, it's not clear if the Vega change was because of this or unrelated, and who the stars were that were pulled from WWE SmackDown.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to remain updated about any further news.

Sportskeeda wishes everyone involved in this the best.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars