WWE forced to make last-minute changes to RAW after current champion suffers injury- Report

WWE is set to host this week's Monday Night RAW at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. However, the company suffered a major setback ahead of the show as Liv Morgan is reportedly dealing with an injury, leading to a change in plans.

Liv Morgan was slated to team up with Raquel Rodriguez on the red brand to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The two teams have been at odds over the last few weeks and looked set to settle their differences inside the squared circle.

However, according to Fightful Select, the match is no longer going to take place on WWE RAW. The news source reported that the former Money in the Bank winner was injured in her tag team title defense against the Bayley and Dakota Kai on SmackDown last week.

Fightful also reported that the severity of Morgan's injury is unknown. The 28-year-old was scheduled for a Cricket Wireless meet and greet on Monday morning, but was replaced by Dolph Ziggler.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been the WWE Women's Champions for over a month. The duo won the title from Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus after the latter filled in for Lita who was injured before the match.

