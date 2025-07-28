  • home icon
  • WWE was forced to make major changes to SmackDown - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 28, 2025 03:12 GMT
They didn't have a choice (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE had to make major changes to Friday Night SmackDown. The situation surrounding the show forced them to do so.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away last week after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death left the wrestling world shaken, and the company held a tribute show for him on SmackDown. They brought in several top legends and stars from his career for the bell salute and arranged packages to honor him as well.

Following the death of Hulk Hogan, it was reported by Fightful Select that WWE was forced to make major changes to their plans for SmackDown. They had to change around a lot of things that had been originally planned, and the majority of the show was shifted as a result.

The travel department also had to organize the arrival of several superstars and talents for the show. They also had to produce and edit a lot of content in a day for SmackDown, with all of it being directed towards producing a proper tribute show. It should be noted that, given the short time between the incident and the Friday Night Show, not everyone who wanted to attend the show was able to do so, as they were unable to arrive in time.

What the original plans for the show were is not mentioned.

Edited by Neda Ali
