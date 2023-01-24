WWE Hall of Famer approached for huge WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns - Reports

The focus has been on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson potentially returning to the ring for a match, but he's not the only WWE Hall of Famer in the news.

Fightful Select had some major news regarding WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and a potential return that was pitched against a major star.

According to the report, the company pitched Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as Austin's opponent. The deal was said to be for 'enormous' money. However, Fightful was told by some in the company that they hadn't heard back from The Rattlesnake regarding the offer.

Austin returned to the ring for the first time since 2003 at WrestleMania 38 Night One. He battled in the main event against Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match, which he won. Rumors have been swirling that he could be set to compete at this year's WrestleMania as well, but as of writing, nothing has been announced.

What will Roman Reigns be doing at WWE WrestleMania 39?

With the idea of Roman Reigns vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin potentially off the table, there are still a few major directions that The Tribal Chief can go heading into The Show of Shows.

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns will have to defend his titles against the winner of the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. It's never easy to predict who the winner of the Rumble will be, but the current betting odds to win the match according to Oddschecker are as follows:

Cody Rhodes (-143)

Sami Zayn (+300)

The Rock (+350)

Drew McIntyre (+1800)

Bobby Lashley (+2000)

Seth Rollins (+2200)

Brock Lesnar (+2500)

According to their website, Steve Austin is listed as +10000 to win the Royal Rumble match. The Rock, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes are all potential challengers for Roman Reigns' titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who would you want to see Roman Reigns face off against at Wrestlemania 39? Let us know in the comment section below!

