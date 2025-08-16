  • home icon
  • WWE Hall of Famer got booed while trying to honor Hulk Hogan; "he just gave up" - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer got booed while trying to honor Hulk Hogan; "he just gave up" - Reports

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 16, 2025 13:16 GMT
Hulk Hogan. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan is a former WWE Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]

A WWE Hall of Famer recently got booed as he tried to honor the late Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the pro wrestling icon. However, his past actions have posed questions over his legacy.

Hogan was embroiled in controversy in 2015 when a leaked video of him using racial slurs surfaced. This led to his expulsion from the WWE Hall of Fame before being reinstated. The former WWE Champion was also heavily booed when he appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this year.

Recently, wrestling legend Tony Atlas was part of an independent wrestling show and tried to pay a tribute to Hogan, but was immediately shut down by the fans. According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) Tony Atlas was at the Limitless Wrestling show in Lewiston on August 9. During the show, he tried to do an eulogy for Hogan, but got booed to the point that he "just gave up.

Hulk Hogan's divisive legacy has been the topic of debate ever since his passing.

Vince McMahon said Hulk Hogan wasn't a racist

TMZ recently aired a documentary about the late WWE legend titled 'The Real Hulk Hogan.' The documentary featured former WWE owner Vince McMahon, who talked about his association with The Immortal One and said that he wasn't a racist.

"I knew he wasn't a racist. I'd been with him for so many years. He wasn't a racist. He said some racist things, and he should pay for that, and he did. But in the end, I think everyone saw the real Hulk Hogan, Terry Bollea, and they felt, 'Wait a minute! This guy doesn't act like a racist; he's not a racist.' We all make mistakes. That was a big one. But he wasn't a racist." McMahon said.
In the documentary, McMahon also mentioned that he wasn't happy about not being invited by WWE to the ten-bell salute in honor of Hogan.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
