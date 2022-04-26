WWE Hall of Famer Kane set for special appearance on RAW - Reports

WWE RAW is in Knoxville, Tennessee tonight, which is the home of WWE Hall of Famer Kane. But does RAW being in The Big Red Machine's backyard mean he's going to appear? Reports indicate that to be the case.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kane is slated to appear tonight on WWE RAW. An early pitch suggested he would be involved in the storyline between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel (fka Elias).

According to Sapp, The Big Red Machine's name has been in RAW's script since this weekend.

As of this writing, no further details have been revealed. Per reports, tonight's episode of RAW could also feature the returns of Mustafa Ali and Asuka, though nothing is set in stone.

Kane appeared on a Knoxville episode of SmackDown last year for Bianca Belair

It's only been a short time since we saw Glenn Jacobs on WWE programming. Back in September 2021, the Knox County mayor appeared in a segment on SmackDown alongside hometown women's superstar Bianca Belair, presenting her with a key to the city.

Jacobs hasn't been a regular performer for WWE since 2018 but has appeared for the company on multiple occasions over the last five years, including his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

It only seemed fitting that Kane's kayfabe brother, The Undertaker, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year following his induction the year before. Jacobs was in attendance for The Deadman's induction in Texas earlier this month.

For those hoping to see The Big Red Machine return to the squared circle for a match, Jacobs has confirmed that he intends to seek re-election for a second term as mayor of Knox County, so that would likely keep him out of the ring for the foreseeable future.

