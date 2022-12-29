WWE Hall of Famer publicly calls for Triple H to include him in The Royal Rumble

It's no surprise that several WWE Hall of Famers are hoping Triple H will include them in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Last year's Royal Rumble under Vince McMahon was generally viewed as a disappointment by the WWE Universe, but now it's Triple H's turn to book the historic WWE event for the first time in 2023.

With this being the first Royal Rumble ever that's not being managed by Vince McMahon, there is a lot of excitement about how this premium live event will go down under The Game's oversight.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T took to social media this afternoon to post photos of his recent match from his Reality of Wrestling promotion while throwing his name in the hat to be involved in the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

"Ready for the Rumble. Just need that invite. #StillGotIt," Booker T said in a tweet.

What are Triple H's main event plans for WrestleMania 39?

With WrestleMania 39 right around the corner, many within the WWE Universe are curious about Triple H's plans for the company's biggest show of the year.

While many have speculated that Roman Reigns could defend each world championship across both nights, a new report from WrestlingNews.co suggests that The Head of the Table will no longer hold the WWE Championship by the time we reach WrestleMania.

The website recently took to social media to post what the current main event plans are for WrestleMania 39.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo



Night 1

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship



Night 2

Roman Reigns vs. TBD for the Universal Championship



If they can't get The Rock then Cody will be in the spot against Roman. Current plan for the #WrestleMania main event:Night 1Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE ChampionshipNight 2Roman Reigns vs. TBD for the Universal ChampionshipIf they can't get The Rock then Cody will be in the spot against Roman. Current plan for the #WrestleMania main event:Night 1Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE ChampionshipNight 2 Roman Reigns vs. TBD for the Universal Championship If they can't get The Rock then Cody will be in the spot against Roman.

If these plans come to fruition, it will be interesting to see how Triple H intends to take the WWE Championship off of Roman Reigns on the road to WrestleMania.

What do you make of Booker T's tweet? Do you think Hunter should consider putting him in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

