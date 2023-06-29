WWE higher-ups are reportedly very impressed with 23-year-old star

It has been reported that WWE management is pleased with the consistent improvement in Gable Steveson's pro wrestling skills.

The Olympic gold medalist signed with the company in September 2021 and was later drafted to RAW. However, with his sights firmly set on the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Gable has yet to make his in-ring debut. He went undrafted during this year's Draft despite making sporadic TV appearances.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Steveson's in-ring skills have seemingly improved. The outlet learned that the 23-year-old had impressed the company's backstage personnel.

"I have heard from people who say that Gable [Steveson] is picking things up, and he’s gonna be better than a lot of people originally thought." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Fans got a taste of what Steveson can do in the ring at WrestleMania 38 last year. He suplexed former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable across the ring in a memorable 'Mania moment.

Gable Steveson comments on his WWE training

Although Gable Steveson has yet to wrestle an official match, the up-and-coming star has made various appearances on WWE TV, including featuring in a segment with Kurt Angle.

During a recent interview with the Associated Press, Steveson gave an insight into how his in-ring training is going, with him also teasing his eventual debut.

"I am still doing my thing. I have changed my diet, [and] my body appearance. I wanted to be the best thing ever, so when I did go on TV, it was going to be a sight that nobody has seen before. My time is coming, and it’s coming sooner than a lot of people think." (H/T Associated Press)

The Olympian recently appeared on WWE's third brand, NXT, as he offered to help train Eddy Thorpe for his match against Damon Kemp. The two stars are set to face off against each other next week in a RAW Underground match.

