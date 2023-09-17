WWE has huge plans for Judgment Day member and former World Champion in 2024 - Reports 

It has already been an incredible year for The Judgment Day, since all members now hold a WWE championship and Damian Priest is still the holder of the Money in the Bank contract.

According to a report by BWE, WWE has huge plans for both Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens in 2024. It's unclear if this means that the two men will be working a program together or that they will be pushed in different directions.

Mysterio is the current North American Champion and is already one of the main stars on NXT and RAW. It's unknown what the plans for him could be heading into the new year since he has already become a household name given his work in Judgment Day.

Kevin Owens was one-half of the Tag Team Champions until recently but he could be set to be pushed toward a singles championship in the new year if these plans become a reality.

Could a Judgment Day member be heading to WWE SmackDown?

Following Jey Uso's recent move over to RAW, it was revealed that there would be a star heading in the opposite direction. Many fans believe it will be Cody Rhodes since he needs to finish his story with Roman Reigns, but it could be a Judgment Day member.

Dominik Mysterio could be heading over to SmackDown to pick up the feud he had with his father, especially now that he has his own stable. This could lead to LWO vs The Judgment Day if booked correctly and would allow Dominik Mysterio to perform without the shadow of his stable.

Mysterio is already seen as one of the biggest heels in the company and could push this forward as a singles star.

Do you think a Judgment Day member will be making the move over to SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

