WWE has huge plans Judgment Day star's future - Reports

WWE has identified a superstar that they now have big plans for in the Judgment Day. The star will have a huge role in the company's future.WWE boasts a talented roster, with several young stars who are already proving themselves in the ring and storylines, showing great promise. One such star is the Judgment Day's very own, Roxanne Perez. Added to the group in the absence of Liv Morgan after being introduced by Finn Balor, the star has been trying to steal the affections of Dominik Mysterio. The star is also pursuing the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez.As per a report on Bodyslam's Patreon, WWE now has big plans for Roxanne Perez. The report stated that she is being viewed as a &quot;major star&quot; as well for the future of WWE. With that being said, it remains to be seen what form that takes.The star is only 23 at the moment and has the chance to make history by becoming the youngest world champion on the main roster. It's not certain that it will happen, as this could just mean that they are trying to make her a major attraction even away from the title. Fans will have to wait and see how her story develops.The Judgment Day might finally split when Liv Morgan returns to WWECurrently, Liv Morgan is out with an injury, but she may not stay that way for too long. When she does return, the Judgment Day may be forced to split, with some stars siding with Balor and Perez, while others side with Morgan.Dominik Mysterio's choice will undoubtedly be telling.At the moment, it's not certain whether the team will win the titles back or if Perez will be feuding with Liv Morgan when she eventually returns. Whatever the case, it seems that WWE has big plans for the star.