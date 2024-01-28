WWE has identified Rhea Ripley's opponent for Elimination Chamber - Reports

Rhea Ripley will be in action at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in her home country, Australia, later next month. The current Women's World Champion has overcome numerous challenges in recent months, and she may be tasked with another huge challenge at the upcoming PLE.

The Aussie superstar has solidified her reign with an iron fist by beating the likes of Ivy Nile, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and many more in the past 12 months. While many wanted to see Ripley defend her title at the Royal Rumble, there was no opponent worth enough for her.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the plans for the Eradicator at the upcoming premium live event in Perth. Meltzer claimed that Rhea Ripley would most likely be pitted against Nia Jax. Since becoming Women's World Champion, Ripley has yet to defend her title against Jax in a singles match.

Meltzer said:

“I would probably say Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax for Australia.''

Has Rhea Ripley ever competed in the Elimination Chamber match?

Surprisingly, the reigning champion is yet to win an Elimination Chamber match. She competed in her first six-woman elimination match back in 2022 against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Piper Niven, Liv Morgan, and Nikki A.S.H. The EST of WWE came out on top at the PLE.

Last year, Mami teamed up with Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match. However, the Judgment Day members could not get the job done and Ripley's quest for an elusive win continued.

Mami will look to set the record straight this time around when she enters the chamber in front of her local fans on February 24. But will she indeed face Nia Jax or some other opponent? Only time will tell.

