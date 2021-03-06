WWE to introduce new title for NXT - Reports

WWE possesses a massive roster on all of its brands, including NXT. Currently, there are five major titles on the Black and Gold brand of WWE - NXT Championship, NXT Women's Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, NXT North American Championship, and NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Now, WWE is reportedly looking to add one more massive title to the brand.

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via CSS), there are plans for NXT to introduce women's tag team titles soon. There is no confirmation yet on when that could happen.

This past week on NXT, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defended their titles against the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The champions retained after a controversial finish.

What could this mean for the WWE Women's tag team titles?

Currently, the WWE Women's tag team titles are supposed to be contested across all of the brands - Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT. However, if separate women's tag titles are introduced on NXT, it could likely lead to the current titles becoming specific for just RAW and SmackDown.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on NXT this week came to a controversial end with Adam Pearce interfering to end the match, helping Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to retain their titles. NXT General Manager William Regal looked upset with Adam Pearce and we might just see him announcing that NXT doesn't need those titles and introduce new NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Announce those NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Regal! https://t.co/1iHDx1Db4J — black history in the making ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@niecyt993) March 4, 2021

However, it'll be interesting to see how does WWE book two different women's tag team titles since there aren't enough teams to compete for them.