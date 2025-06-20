WWE has an issue with The Miz's upcoming project - Reports

The Miz recently became a hot topic in the industry when he removed references of WWE from his account on X (formerly Twitter). According to a new report, the company has an issue with The A-Lister's upcoming project.

American Gladiators was confirmed to be receiving a reboot earlier this year, and The Miz was announced as the host for the show's revival. A report later revealed that The A-Lister would take time off from the weekly product of WWE to fulfill his duties as the show's host.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WWE has an issue with the 44-year-old veteran's upcoming project with Amazon Prime. The company's issue with the show stems from the involvement of AEW stars, as Wardlow and Kamille are part of the show as Gladiators.

The insider stated that after a follow-up, it was revealed that the Stamford-based promotion has an issue with The Miz hosting a show involving AEW stars. While both All Elite names haven't appeared on television for a while, the report stated this was still an issue for the sports entertainment giant.

The Miz hasn't competed for WWE since May 2025

The Miz transitioned into the role of a hype man earlier this year and teamed up with Carmelo Hayes on Friday Night SmackDown. After The Final Testament broke up and The Wyatt Sicks went on a hiatus, The A-Lister began mentoring the rising star.

While the two-time former WWE Champion competed at live events and the weekly product, the 44-year-old veteran was nowhere near the title scene. After losing the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, The A-Lister cut a promo on the blue brand after WrestleMania 41.

However, he was interrupted by a returning Aleister Black and was struck by a Black Mass. In May, The Miz had a one-on-one match with Black and lost. After the match, Miz was seen with Hayes in a backstage segment, but hasn't competed since his loss to the former NXT Champion.

It was reported that the 44-year-old veteran will be busy shooting for the Amazon Prime series in the coming weeks. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Grand Slam Champion when he returns to the promotion.

