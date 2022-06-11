Stephanie McMahon's WWE absence is potentially linked to an ongoing lawsuit against MLW

Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence is possibly linked to WWE's ongoing lawsuit against MLW.

McMahon took the wrestling world by surprise when she announced in May of this year that she would be taking a leave of absence. After the post, various rumors started to spread regarding her reason for absence. And from the looks of it, another reason has started to spread.

In the latest issue of Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that Stephanie's departure was up for a couple of months before the announcement. Once she finally decided, she approached her father, who was shocked by the news. Nonetheless, corporate changes then started to happen.

The story didn't end there, as it was then revealed that WWE's ongoing antitrust lawsuit against MLW may also have an influence. The lawsuit filed back in January 2022 states that allegedly, WWE persuaded FOX to nix a streaming deal with Tubi TV.

Although Steph stated that she is taking a leave of absence because she wants to focus more on family, Triple H was announced to have returned days after her departure. However, he now has a different corporate role from before.

What is the lawsuit between WWE and MLW?

MLW, also known as Major League Wrestling, is owned by former WWE writer Court Bauer. Though they are not considered to be the company's competitors, it seems like this lawsuit has affected them if the rumors are true.

It was alleged that the company called FOX and demanded to halt their partnership with MLW, or else they will lose all the related-content and end their partnership. Days before the agreement was about to be finalized, the deal between Major League Wrestling and FOX fell through, which resulted in huge losses for Major League Wrestling.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed about these reports. Time can only tell what will transpire next between the companies and the executives.

