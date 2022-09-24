WWE leaves White Rabbit flyers on cars after SmackDown continuing cryptic hints - Reports

WWE is going all in to make the White Rabbit mystery as investing as it can be for all the fans watching and attending their shows.

This week's Smackdown had everyone buzzing following last week's cryptic teaser on RAW and tuned in for the blue brand show emanating from Salt Lake City. At the same time, fans who were expecting something big such as a return could have been disappointed as we got hit with another tease confirming these hints to be a long game.

Tonight's teaser was a QR code that appeared in a Hit Row segment that took all of us to a short mini-game and flashed coordinates at the end of it. The coordinates point to the arena where the next RAW will take place. However, WWE further made sure to make the fans pay close attention to the White Rabbit mystery and left flyers on cars with the QR code's coordinates.

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan First WWE plays music at house shows, then have QR codes in random places and now they’re placing flyers on fans cars in the parking lot!



They’re putting so much craziness into this white rabbit stuff! First WWE plays music at house shows, then have QR codes in random places and now they’re placing flyers on fans cars in the parking lot!They’re putting so much craziness into this white rabbit stuff! https://t.co/edm9m3B2VR

Many of the clues are slowly building up massive hype for something quite interesting. The WWE Universe seems quite convinced it's a buildup for an eventual Bray Wyatt return. It's still unconfirmed as of yet regarding what or who exactly White Rabbit is, but it should be said that something this creative could only come out of Wyatt's mind.

Former WWE Women's Champion believes the White Rabbit teases mean Bray Wyatt is returning

It seems that the White Rabbit teases have got everyone hooked and theorized what it could all mean. Many fans are quite adamant that all of these teases have to be leading up to an eventual Bray Wyatt return.

Many were quite upset with his release and have called for his return and may be getting their wishes granted following all of the cryptic White Rabbit clues. With all of the buzz surrounding it, Ronda Rousey decided to join in on the fun. She spoke about it during her live stream on YouTube, suggesting that to her it meant Bray Wyatt is returning to WWE.

"During the breaks between matches, they've been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play 'White Rabbit.' We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it's Bray Wyatt coming back." [H/T - Fightful]

Roman Reigns Aka bloodline ☝️ SZN @RayonGreenfiel4 This is the video where Ronda Rousey say she believes White Rabbit hints is all for Bray Wyatt return. This is the video where Ronda Rousey say she believes White Rabbit hints is all for Bray Wyatt return. https://t.co/aFMhFY5ZfY

Wyatt was released from the company last year citing budget reasons following a disappointing feud as The Fiend with Randy Orton. The Eater of Worlds has remained relatively quiet ever since, keeping a subtle presence on social media as well.

What do you think the White Rabbit teases from WWE could mean? Sound off below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far