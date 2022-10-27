WWE looking to make history with Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank cash-in - Reports

Why hasn't Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase yet?

Theory was placed into the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match as a last-minute addition by Vince McMahon just moments before the match was set to begin. Theory would go on to win the match, much to the chagrin of the WWE Universe.

Since then, Theory has attempted to cash in his briefcase on multiple occasions, only to be foiled each time. But some fans are growing impatient about the impending cash-in. So what exactly is going on with Theory right now?

In a recent sitdown interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes revealed that there is currently a creative idea on the table that would see Austin Theory hold onto his briefcase for the entire year, which would go all the way to the day of the next Money in the Bank premium live event.

“There is an idea that he is the first guy to wait a full year, like the day of or let’s say night of Money in the Bank next year," WrestleVotes said. “That’s the storyline, like ‘you have to cash this in in two and a half hours. You have to cash this in in 90 minutes.’ That type of thing. I know that idea is on the table.” [H/T: GiveMeSport]

WWE teased that Austin Theory would cash in at NXT Halloween Havoc

Last week on WWE NXT, Theory made a surprise appearance at the close of the show, where he teased that he could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at Halloween Havoc.

On Saturday night, the show came and went without an appearance from Theory. Many fans expressed annoyance on social media that the company teased something and didn't even attempt to pay it off.

If WrestleVotes' report is any indication, it doesn't appear that we'll be seeing Theory cash in his briefcase anytime soon.

What do you make of this news on Austin Theory? Do you think he should continue to hold onto the Money in the Bank briefcase until next summer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

