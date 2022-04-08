Update on WWE's booking progress for SummerSlam revealed - Reports

According to reports, WWE has not even started discussing plans for SummerSlam yet.

As one of the year's biggest shows, SummerSlam sees multiple storylines come to a head. The show is one of the Big Four events of the promotion, alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series.

While the brand might have just wrapped up WrestleMania earlier this month, it appears that they have not started discussing The Biggest Show of the Summer.

According to Ringside News, the company has just finished booking plans for Backlash and is yet to discuss SummerSlam:

"WWE "just got Backlash booked" and they "don't have SummerSlam booked or even discussed yet."

"Backlash" is scheduled to take place on May 8. While it is not officially announced, SummerSlam is usually planned for August.

What happened during WWE's SummerSlam 2021?

SummerSlam 2021 emanated on August 21 in Nevada. Most titles switched hands, with superstars like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and John Cena returning to the company.

Championships that changed hands include the RAW tag team titles, United States Championship, RAW, and SmackDown Women's Championship. The only champions who retained their titles were Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team belts, and Roman Reigns for the Universal title.

A couple of singles matches were also on display, with Drew McIntyre facing Jinder Mahal and Edge fighting Seth Rollins.

During the event, fans also witnessed the return of the Beast Incarnate, who then went on to feud with Reigns up until WrestleMania 38, where both men went on to headline the 2nd day of the event.

For now, there are approximately four months before the premium live event is set to air. With names like Cody Rhodes on the main roster and Edge's newest stable in the works, new and fresh match-ups can be booked for The Biggest Show of the Summer.

Edited by Angana Roy