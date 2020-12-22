To succeed in WWE takes a lot of skill, perseverance, a little bit of luck, and mental strength. A recent report has stated that some WWE main roster stars are having mental health issues from the pressure that they're put under.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are a few main roster stars who were called up from WWE NXT that are suffering from mental health issues due to the way they have been booked.

WWE's NXT brand has served as a stepping stone to the main roster for many Superstars in the last few years and the brand has developed a loyal and vocal following. Several of the brand's top stars and former champions have been moved to the main roster, but many of them have been booked poorly on WWE RAW and SmackDown. Dave Meltzer has revealed that several of these WWE Superstars have been successful throughout their career but fail on the main roster, which is causing these issues.

“There are people who would rather go to the main roster, but when they get to the main roster, that’s when they start having mental issues. The problem is with these guys that people don’t realize is that when they go up there and they’re booked to fail and they fail it really weighs on them. These are guys who have been nothing but successful for years and years and years at everything they’ve done and everything’s been a positive. Then all of a sudden, you start thinking and you start second-guessing yourself," said Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer spoke about how several WWE Superstars who were brilliant in the ring, begin to wrestle poorly when they are booked badly on the main roster. He opined that it could be because these Superstars "start second-guessing themselves" and question if they're good enough.

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black is one Superstar that has been booked poorly lately

WWE NXT Superstars on the main roster

The current main roster has numerous former NXT Champions. The current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is a former NXT Champion, while the likes of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have also won NXT's top titles in the past.

Those three have had good careers on the main roster, but the likes of Aleister Black, Andrade, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura have not been booked strongly on the main roster.