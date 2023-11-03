WWE has major concern before Crown Jewel; everyone worried - Reports

WWE is heading into Crown Jewel this weekend with hope for a big event ahead of Survivor Series later this month. As the penultimate large event for WWE in 2023, there's a lot of concern surrounding putting on a good show. However, according to reports, everyone is concerned about one major thing, and that's surrounding the weather.

With Roman Reigns set to defend his title at the Premium Live Event against LA Knight, many think that it could be his last title defense of the year. Rumors are that he's not scheduled at Survivor Series. Thus, the event needs to go off flawlessly.

According to a report by BWE, everyone in WWE is worried about the apparent heavy rains coming in ahead of this weekend's show.

The Mohammed Abdu Arena is home to Crown Jewel 2023 for the company this year. It's an open-air arena and will be where the company hosts the event. The main show starts at 8 PM local time, which translates to 1 PM ET.

Most fans will remember WrestleMania 37, where there were significant delays to the show due to the rain, with stars slipping and falling on their way to the ring as well.

Unfortunately, according to multiple weather sites, there are chances of heavy rain in the afternoon as well as a chance of rain in the evening. With the event close now, Triple H and other officials will be hoping for clearer weather.

