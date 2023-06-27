WWE has major plans for 28-year-old star; huge push expected - Reports

Following another eventful episode of Monday Night RAW, it has been reported that WWE higher-ups see great things in the future for the current NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

The young star faced off against another former NXT Champion in the form of Finn Balor last night on RAW. While Melo did not come away with the win, he undoubtedly impressed many with his performance.

According to a recent report from WRKD Wrestling, "many backstage feel as though the 28-year-old has high potential to be a major player in the company for years to come."

Carmelo Hayes is set to face another main roster star tonight as he looks to defend his NXT Championship against the ever-conniving Baron Corbin at NXT Gold Rush.

Carmelo Hayes reacts to his WWE main roster debut match

Yesterday evening, many fans got their first glimpse of what Carmelo Hayes can do in the ring. Going toe-to-toe with one of the company's most experienced and talented stars proved he can hang with the best of the best.

Debuting for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021, Hayes has risen the ranks in the company's third brand, from winning both the NXT North American title and the show's World Championship.

After his match against Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW, Carmelo Hayes took to social media as he reacted to his latest big career move:

"Debuted on #WWERAW Gotta let it sink in… Dream come true. Win or loss, still HIM," tweeted the current NXT Champion.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



#WWERaw

Carmelo Hayes’ Fadeaway Legdrop is something special, executed to perfection. Carmelo Hayes’ Fadeaway Legdrop is something special, executed to perfection. 👏#WWERaw https://t.co/FrgZUTBZ9l

Carmelo Hayes will no doubt be looking to follow in the footsteps of many former NXT Champions who have succeeded on WWE's main roster, including Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre.

