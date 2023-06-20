WWE has major plans for Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion - Reports

Rhea Ripley had one of the best WWE runs after her dominant performance at the Royal Rumble 2023. However, the company reportedly has bigger plans for The Eradicator of The Judgment Day heading to WrestleMania 40. According to a new report, there are plans for Ripley to remain champion for a very long time.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. After the event, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day stayed with the group and was drafted to Monday Night RAW with the title.

A few weeks ago, she reviewed a new title that continues the legacy of the SmackDown Women's Champion, and she became the new Women's World Champion. According to a report from Xero News, WWE is planning to keep the title on Mami at least till WrestleMania 40.

"Rhea is scheduled to have a long run as champion Potentially into or past Mania 40," Xero News reported.

As we have seen over the past year, the company has shifted its focus toward lengthy title reigns. It will be interesting to see Mami as the Women's World Champion for another year or so.

WWE recently teased a new feud for Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley dominated the Women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39. She later vindicated her previous loss from WrestleMania 36 and beat Charlotte Flair at the event for the title.

After WrestleMania, The Judgment Day feuded with the Latino World Order, during which Ripley defended her title against Zelina Vega in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash 2023. Unfortunately for Vega, she failed to win the title in front of her friends and family.

Last month, The Eradicator went to Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions to defend her title against Natalya. However, the match did not meet expectations as she squashed the Queen of Harts in less than 70 seconds to retain.

Last night on RAW, Rhea Ripley attacked Natalya ahead of their match, and the bout was scrapped from the show. Later, she came face-to-face with former rival Raquel Rodriguez, and the two had an intense staredown to close the segment. It looks like the company is building up Rodriguez as Ripley's next challenger.

