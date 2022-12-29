WWE has major plans for The Judgment Day in 2023 - Reports

The Judgment Day has been terrorizing superstars on the red brand for quite some time. However, it looks like the stable will cause more chaos in the coming year as WWE has some major plans for the group.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day decided they needed to change their leadership when they kicked Edge out of the stable after Finn Balor joined the group. Later, Dominik Mysterio joined the group by betraying Rey Mysterio and the Rated R Superstar at Clash at the Castle.

The group has been a staple on the red brand, and young Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are learning a lot under veterans like Finn Balor and Damien Priest. However, it looks like WWE has some major plans for the stable in the coming year.

According to a new report from Xero News, the stable might stay together even after WrestleMania 39 and could head to SmackDown in 2023. There is talk of the group going to the blue brand and will most likely butt heads with other stables such as The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline.

Xero News @NewsXero There has been small talk of sending Judgment Day to SmackDown in the draft when it happens, the brands will be heavily switched about but talks of SD will stay very "stable heavy" as The Bloodline's run is not done yet. There has been small talk of sending Judgment Day to SmackDown in the draft when it happens, the brands will be heavily switched about but talks of SD will stay very "stable heavy" as The Bloodline's run is not done yet.

It will be interesting to see if the stable makes it past WrestleMania, as most members are rumored to have big matches at The Showcase of The Immortals in SoFi Stadium.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio was arrested on Christmas Day

Last month, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley went to the Mysterio family house on Thanksgiving Day. The two superstars broke into Rey Mysterio's house and brutally attacked him.

The duo tried to repeat the same amount of shenanigans they created during their last visit. However, Rey Mysterio and Angie Mysterio were prepared for them. The Mysterios fired back at the stable.

During the encounter, Angie ended up slapping Rhea Ripley, and Rey Mysterio called the cops on his son and his stablemate. In the end, Dominik was taken away by the cops leaving Ripley in shock.

It looks like the tension between the father and son is at an all-time high and a rumored WrestleMania match between the two superstars is inevitable.

Do you want to see The Judgment Day end after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

