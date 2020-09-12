WWE makes a big mistake in Otis' MITB contract that could prevent him from cashing in

Otis' Money in the Bank contract storyline is going through an odd phase right now as WWE has booked The Miz and John Morrison in an angle where they try to steal the contract every week.

Miz and Morrison attempted to grab hold of the contract yet again this week and much to their disappointment, they were unsuccessful once again.

The fans, however, did get a closeup of the MITB contract and as highlighted by WrestlingNews.co, WWE may have botched it up while printing the contract as the dates mentioned were wrong. As per the contract, Otis can only cash in the contract in 2015. Yes, the year mentioned in the contract is 2015! The contract states that Otis can cash in the MITB contract between 14th May 2015 and 15th May 2016.

Is it a WWE mistake or a planned storyline for Otis?

It may either be a legitimate botch or a possible storyline wherein Otis won't be able to cash in the contract due to contract expiring years ago. It may also be that the contract may have been tampered with as part of the storyline.

Miz also explained to Morrison this week that while the contract is non-transferrable, he knows that there are legal loopholes that can be exploited. In order to do so, Miz would first need to get the contract so that he can show it to his lawyer.

Advertisement

Is this an actual botch or just a part of a storyline that the WWE has in store for Otis and the Money in the Bank contract? We should ideally get some clarity on the contract and the dates mentioned on SmackDown sooner rather than later.

There is also a lot of uncertainty surrounding Otis' MITB cash-in. Tom Colohue had recently revealed that the plans for Otis' cash-in were written at least three times in recent past before they were nixed. WWE, at this point, are unsure about how they want the angle to play out. The belief is that Otis may hold on to the contract for a while until WWE comes to a firm decision on his future.