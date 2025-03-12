WWE makes more cuts following recent talent releases - Reports  

Every year, WWE is forced to release several talents and backstage personalities as a cost-cutting measure. In some cases, it serves as a way to freshen up the company.

Last month, several prominent names, including Elektra Lopez, Cedric Alexander, AOP, Blair Davenport, and The Good Brothers, were released from their contracts. According to a recent report, the cuts didn't stop there.

As part of a new report, Fightful Select noted that there were several cuts made in the production department. However, the details of the same were not made public.

WWE programming recently moved to Netflix in multiple regions. The company is seemingly looking to make several changes, which may have resulted in the cuts both on and off-screen.

Several WWE stars' contracts were not renewed this year

Besides stars who were released, several talents have disclosed that their contracts were not renewed by the global juggernaut. Surprisingly, WWE opted not to renew Sonya Deville's deal, and she left the company when her contract expired last month.

Carmella hasn't wrestled since 2023 and has recently welcomed her first child. A health issue seemingly hindered her plans of making a quick return to the ring. The company decided not to renew her contract this year, and she has since commented on the situation on various platforms in recent weeks.

Another name that many fans have been talking about this week is Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style's title loss on SmackDown has led many to believe that his contract may not be renewed since it's expected to expire ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Nakamura's direction on SmackDown is currently unknown but will become much clearer following this week's show in Barcelona. He is expected to make his first appearance on the program since losing the United States Championship.

What do you think about Nakamura's recent title loss? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

