WWE Making Major Changes To RAW For Next Several Weeks - REPORTS

WWE is making changes to RAW three times in the coming weeks. Reports have emerged about the same.

Ad

RAW is set to kick off at an earlier start time for the third week in a row this week. It will be starting at 7 PM EST. The show will then be moving back to the usual start time for the next week, with it taking place on at 8 PM EST on October 6. That is also the time that is set for the show for the last two shows of the month, which are taking place on October 20 and 27. However, that will not be happening on October 13. Netflix has listed the show to be starting at 8 AM EST, a full 12 hours earlier than usual.

Ad

Trending

As per reports by Fightful Select, the reason for the October 13 broadcast is that it will be taking place after Crown Jewel in Australia, which will also be live in the country. The result is the 12 hour time difference.

WWE is also supposed to be reviewing the start times for the shows in Boston and Madison Square Garden, and calculating whether changes could benefit the live audience and the fans at home as well. This seems to show a willingness for Netflix and WWE to be ready to move away from the traditional 8 PM start time regularly.

Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

WWE @WWE 🚨 REMINDER 🚨 #WWERaw has a special start time of 7ET/4PT LIVE on @netflix TOMORROW in Raleigh! 📍 @LenovoCenter 🎟️ https://t.co/yRSmUGlTaV

Ad

WWE RAW has been the company's major offering for years

While WWE RAW has been the biggest attraction for the company for a record number of years, clearly, the current management will not be shying away from making changes to it.

As has been seen since it went to Netflix, the usual runtime is not the original two hours, or the later three hours, but a 2.5 hour time slot. While the company can extend the show at times, it usually ends at that mark.

Very few things have changed about the show over its life, but now it seems that it is changing under Triple H.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More