WWE management loves and highly thinks of 5-time Champion - Reports

It's not easy for any superstar to instantly impress the WWE management or make them think highly of your work for the promotion. According to a new report, the company loves and thinks highly of a multi-time champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Friday Night SmackDown received several new stars on the brand during the annual WWE Draft. Apart from former champions and familiar faces, Damage CTRL also made their way to the blue brand after a decent run on Monday Night RAW.

The stable is finally at the top of the women's division after IYO SKY became the WWE Women's Champion. A fan on Twitter asked BWE, 'How does management feel about IYO’s reign? Saw her and Asuka did a good number on Smackdown' The insider replied:

"They love Iyo and highly think of her as one of the biggest names soon. Kairi Asuka Tozawa Iyo Shin. All are in good hands now. Plans will come gradually for everyone." [H/T - BWE]

The report also states that the management thinks that the Genius of The Sky will become one of the biggest names sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see what's next for IYO SKY on the blue brand.

IYO SKY is a 5-time Champion who's set to defend her title at WWE Fastlane 2023

In 2018, IYO SKY started her journey as a WWE Superstar when she joined the developmental brand. She had a successful run on the then-Black and Gold brand as she is a former NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Zoey Stark before leaving the brand.

Last year, IYO SKY made her main roster debut at SummerSlam 2023 alongside Dakota Kai and joined Damage CTRL under a returning Bayley. She had another successful run on the brand, where she captured the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Kai on two occasions.

Earlier this year, she started her singles journey on the main roster after she became Ms. Money in the Bank 2023. She cashed in her contract on an already kayfabe injured Bianca Belair and became the WWE Women's Champion at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Last week, Asuka and Charlotte Flair challenged IYO SKY to a match. Instead, Bayley accepted on the champion's behalf and agreed to a Triple Threat match at Fastlane 2023 for the title.

