WWE has massive plans for a new championship for Roman Reigns; title to be unveiled on SmackDown - Reports

WWE has more plans for Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown. There appears to be some plan set for him to receive a new championship belt this week on the Blue brand.

Reigns hit the enormous target of 1000 days as Universal Champion at Night of Champions last week and is expected to celebrate the achievement on SmackDown. After being betrayed by Jimmy Uso at the event though, there's a chance that the fallout will take priority.

According to reports by Fightful Select, Reigns could at least have one thing to celebrate on WWE SmackDown this week.

The report stated that while it has not been announced yet, there were plans in place for the June 2 episode of SmackDown that would see Roman Reigns celebrate his 1000-day run as Universal Champion. There were multiple memos that mentioned the "New WWE Universal Championship" on it.

There is to be a podium where the new title would be introduced to the world. It would be the same as when The Rock introduced the new WWE Championship back in 2013.

It should be noted that while plans for this Roman Reigns segment can change, these are the expected plans as of now.

While the report did not state this, it remains to be seen if this would mean that the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship will be combined into one title, or if this will simply introduce a new version of the Universal Championship.

