WWE may have found 'The Next Big Thing'

Ridge Holland made his WWE NXT main brand debut on this week's episode in the Triple Threat match that also featured Damian Priest and Oney Lorcan.

Holland may have lost the opportunity to be a part of the ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, but the British Superstar put on an impressive performance during his first main brand NXT appearance.

It also seems that there many people who are quite high on Holland, who was previously featured on the NXT UK brand.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live that he'd heard only positive things about Ridge Holland.

People apparently feel that Holland has the ability to be 'The Next Big Thing,' a moniker that was used to push Brock Lesnar during the Beast Incarnate's breakout years in the WWE.

Here's what Alvarez noted on the Wrestling Observer Live:

"I've had a lot of people emailing me about Ridge Holland, and it's all been positive. They think this guy has the potential to be 'The Next Big Thing,' which is, that's saying something. So we'll see tonight."

Is Ridge Holland really the next big thing in the WWE?

Ridge Holland, real name Luke Menzies, is a former rugby league footballer who played in the Championship - the second-tier competition in the Rugby Football League system in Great Britain.

Holland began his professional wrestling training in 2016 under the guidance of Marty Jones. He went on to make his in-ring debut on the UK indie circuit in the same year.

Holland would eventually get signed to a developmental contract by WWE in 2018. The 32-year-old Superstar has since continued training at the WWE Performance Center.

He has wrestled at several NXT house shows over the years, as well as being a part of the NXT UK brand. The time for his official main brand NXT TV debut finally came in a high-stakes match.

As noted earlier, Holland gave glimpses of why he has been touted to potentially be 'The Next Big Thing' in the company.

There have been countless Superstars billed to take over the mantle of being the next big thing in the WWE. However, many of them have failed to live up to all the hype.

Holland has all the tools to make it big in the WWE, but will he? The fans will surely be watching his career closely from here onwards.