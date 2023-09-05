WWE may have inadvertently revealed which RAW Superstar will replace Jey Uso on SmackDown 

Adam Pearce made the interesting announcement this week on WWE RAW that Jey Uso's move to the red brand wouldn't be without compensation.

SmackDown will now have a RAW Superstar in return for this trade, and the WWE Universe has been speculating who this could be.

Ahead of this week's show, The TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, has revealed that both Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes are set to be in attendance. Rhodes appeared on SmackDown two weeks ago to pay tribute to Terry Funk and hasn't appeared on RAW for several weeks.

While Rhodes is expected to wrestle Priest in the dark match on the show, there is a chance he will appear on the broadcast.

The company has announced two matches for this week's episode of SmackDown: Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. IYO SKY and Bayley and Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles.

Will Cody Rhodes or Damian Priest be the stars heading over to WWE SmackDown?

Cody Rhodes seems like the obvious choice to move over to SmackDown since he has a storyline to finish with Roman Reigns and recently stepped into an angle with Grayson Waller.

That being said, Damian Priest could be the man chosen since there have been reports that WWE wants him to step out as a singles star, and JD McDonagh could then replace him in The Judgment Day.

This would lead to some tension since Dominik Mysterio recently had a heart-to-heart with Jey Uso, but when it's made clear that the stable will be broken up because of him, it could turn ugly.

It's likely that the superstar that has been traded will be revealed this week on SmackDown.

Which RAW superstar do you think will move over to SmackDown? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below...

