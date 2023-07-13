WWE merchandise sales at all-time high, surpassing Attitude Era - Reports

Business is booming for WWE as recent reports suggest high merchandise sales that have not been seen since the Attitude Era.

Professional wrestling was at its peak in the late 1990s to early 2000s during the Attitude Era. Superstars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock became mainstream icons, while merchandise sales were through the roof at the time.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, pro wrestling is currently hotter than it's been since 2001, which is the year WCW was sold to Vince McMahon, ending the fabled Monday Night Wars.

"It's the hottest wrestling has been since 2001," Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio. "That's 22 years, and people may look back and go 'Oh they were doing three million viewers not that many years ago,' but TV's changed. They certainly weren't doing these crowds on a regular basis like they are now."

WWE's merchandise sales are also breaking records this year. It has even surpassed the sales made during the Attitude Era, which shows that wrestling is thriving.

"The crowds for the quarter would be some of the highest in many, many years, and so many other things when you look at them. Between merchandise — merchandise has never been higher. Ever. Not in the Attitude Era, not in the Hulk Hogan era. It's never been as high as it is now." (h/t Inside the Ropes)

While some fans may think that the Attitude Era won't be surpassed in terms of popularity, there's no denying that business for WWE and other wrestling companies is at an all-time high.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes get credit for WWE merchandise sales

On the same episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are the main catalysts for WWE's high merchandise sales.

"Roman is the catalyst," Meltzer said. "Cody Rhodes is doing great on Raw, no doubt about it, but (Roman's) been great since he went heel and it's been building and everything like that. But even when you look back six months ago, it's gone way up since six months ago."

Roman Reigns remains the top merchandise mover for the month of June, per Wrestlenomics (h/t WrestleTalk). Reigns is joined by Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, LA Knight, and the nWo in the top five.

What's the greatest wrestling merchandise of all time? Give your answers in the comments section below.

