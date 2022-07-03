WWE Money in the Bank reportedly "more chaotic than usual" backstage

According to a report, WWE's Money in the Bank was reportedly more chaotic than usual behind-the-scenes.

Despite the recent allegations surrounding him, Vince McMahon is still the head of creative in WWE. He recently stepped back from his role as CEO & Chairman, with Stephanie McMahon taking over on an interim basis.

According to PWInsider, there was no production meeting before Money in the Bank, which is unusual. A few matches were also being worked on just a few hours before the show was to kick off:

"The backstage scene at Money In the Bank has been described as a little more chaotic than usual compared to recent PPVs. There was no production meeting early in the day per normal. Some matches were still being worked out as of an hour ago, which is much later than usual as well."

The report also revealed that WWE was selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt design at the venue.

What happened at WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

The show began with the Women's MITB ladder match won by Liv Morgan. Later in the night, Morgan cashed in her briefcase on SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and won the title.

Rousey beat Natalya to retain her title in a hard-fought and exciting match. Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship for the third time by defeating Theory.

Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship after beating Carmella. The Usos and The Street Profits put on a fantastic, action-packed tag team match, with the champions retaining their titles. But the bout was controversial as Montez Ford's shoulder was raised during the pinfall.

The show's main event, the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, was won by Theory, a late addition to the match.

