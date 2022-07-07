WWE Money in the Bank reportedly made history in several ways

WWE might have moved their Money in the Bank premium live event to a smaller venue, but that didn't stop them from breaking all kinds of records.

On Saturday night, WWE held their yearly Money in the Bank premium live event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled for the Allegiant Stadium but was moved to a smaller venue due to poor ticket sales.

Despite that, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that WWE executives received a very positive update regarding the event. Not only was it the most-watched MITB event of all time, but it was also the second highest-grossing gate in the history of the event. Sapp tweeted out the following regarding WWE's successful Saturday event:

- The most-viewed WWE MITB event in history



- The second highest gate in MITB history



Theory is the youngest Money in the Bank winner in WWE history

Beyond records for the event itself, WWE has also grossed very good merchandise sales, reportedly doing 95 percent better than last year's event. This is incredibly impressive as last year's event was one of the company's first big shows that featured the return of the WWE Universe.

They also injected a youth movement of sorts into their briefcase winners this year, with Liv Morgan winning the Women's Money in the Bank contract and Theory winning the Men's MITB contract.

Theory became the youngest WWE Superstar in history to hold the briefcase and is being positioned as a top guy for the company in the months ahead.

It's crazy to think that WWE was forced to move to a smaller venue and still managed to break all of these records over the weekend. It's a perfect example to showcase that, despite popular belief, the professional wrestling industry seems to be entering another big boom period.

