WWE needs a "major attraction" for WrestleMania following Shane McMahon's departure - Reports

The sudden departure of Shane McMahon from WWE has the company scrambling for new plans at WrestleMania.

The wrestling world got quite the shock following the 2022 Royal Rumble when it was reported that Vince McMahon had "quietly released" his son from his WWE contract and sent him home.

Now WrestleVotes is reporting that Shane-O-Mac's spot on the WrestleMania card was "positioned near the top," and the company is currently looking for a new "major attraction" for this year's event, tweeting out:

"Source states the spot Shane McMahon was going to have on the WrestleMania card was to be positioned near the top. Therefore, WWE now needs a new "major attraction" matchup outside of the titles. This goes w/o saying, but the WM card is still in complete flux. It's quite amazing," WrestleVotes tweeted.

WrestleMania 38 will air live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on April 3rd.

How will Shane McMahon's release impact WWE going forward?

It's only been a week since it was revealed that Shane-O-Mac had been "quietly" released from the company. The release was reportedly due to clashes the younger McMahon had with WWE agents and producers during the Royal Rumble event.

WrestleVotes stated that Shane's release could have "ripple effects for years to come", tweeting out:

"This Shane McMahon story could [see] ripple effects for years to come. It goes beyond anything that may or may not have happened Saturday night," WrestleVotes tweeted.

With WWE now scrambling to secure another big act for WrestleMania, it appears that the ripple effects have already begun. While this one might be something relatively minor, there's no telling what this release will lead to in the company's future.

What are your thoughts on this year's WrestleMania card? Do you think it will be easy to replace Shane-O-Mac on the card? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

