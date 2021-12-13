Major backstage impact of the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match – Reports

The announcement of the match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has had a major impact on WWE Day 1.

As reported by the Observer (via Cageside Seats), the ticket sales for WWE Day 1 improved a lot after WWE announced Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in the main event of the show. However, it's unlikely that the pay-per-view will sell out completely:

In the Daily Update, it’s noted by the Observer that tickets for Day 1 started moving much faster after the announcement of Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar but it’s still unlikely to sell out.

WWE Day 1 is the newest pay-per-view on the company's calendar, set to take place on January 1, 2022. The other matches announced so far are Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, Edge vs. The Miz, and The Usos vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

WWE will be announcing more matches for the pay-per-view in the coming weeks. The speculated matches include Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the RAW Women's Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Reported plans for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had many feuds over the last few years. However, this one is the most special as the roles are different. Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in WWE right now, and fans are loving the babyface, Brock Lesnar. The involvement of Paul Heyman and his dilemma to choose between the two has further made the feud more interesting.

Dave Meltzer reported that the plan for their match at WWE Day 1 is to have a big finish, leading to a rematch, possibly in the main event of WrestleMania 38:

''At this point, Reigns vs. Lesnar is scheduled to be a match designed to have a big finish that would leave people wanting a rematch, which at this point would be the WrestleMania main event.''

The two previously faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, where Reigns retained his title after help from The Usos.

