Reason behind Rey Mysterio's absence from WWE RAW - Reports

On the December 13 episode of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio were set to face off against The Street Profits in the finals of the RK-Bronament. The winner would go on to compete against the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions at WWE Day 1. However, the match was pulled from the show and instead postponed to the following week.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match was pulled because of Rey Mysterio's absence from the show. It has been reported that Mysterio missed the show as a result of being exhausted. Mysterio's schedule has been packed as of late, given his appearance at multiple live events and his integral role on WWE RAW. Mysterio has had one of the busiest schedules on the roster. Another contributor to the match being delayed was Montez Ford's reported injury. Ford also took a week off to recover towards the end of the year.

The WWE has been teasing a break-up between Dominik and Rey Mysterio for a while now. With the Road to WrestleMania beginning in less than a month, it is looking increasingly likely that the two will collide at the Show of Shows. The two have certainly lost their chance at winning the Tag Team Championships for now.

RK-Bro will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits at Day 1

With WWE Day 1 just hours away, RK-Bro is set to defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. The Street Profits earned the opportunity after defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Orton and Riddle's partnership has always been on edge but they'll have to be on the same page at tonight's pay-per-view.

They now seem to be facing one of their toughest challenges to date as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins eye tag team gold once more. Which team do you think will walk out of Day 1 as the RAW Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

